Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aramark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Aramark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Aramark stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

