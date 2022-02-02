Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 2,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 92,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

ARBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.62.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbe Robotics Ltd will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arbe Robotics stock. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arbe Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

