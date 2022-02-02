ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Down 22.3% in January

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 473,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ARCB opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,149,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.