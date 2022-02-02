Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano Sells 268,249 Shares

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ADM stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $75.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $118,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

