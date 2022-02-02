Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,200 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 489,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of ASC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 143,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,561. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 514,818 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 140.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 874,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 510,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $1,886,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares in the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

