Ares Capital (ARCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ARCC opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

