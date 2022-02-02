Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Down 18.1% in January

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after acquiring an additional 177,879 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 27.3% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 427,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 91,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Argan by 545.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 86,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Argan by 1,105.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 60,089 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Argan stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 87,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,989. Argan has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $599.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

