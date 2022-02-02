Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Argo Blockchain in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARBK. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Blockchain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $10.37 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

