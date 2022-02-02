Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of ARHS opened at $9.09 on Monday. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Reed bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arhaus stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

