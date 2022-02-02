Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 9,536 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ViacomCBS by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 9.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in ViacomCBS by 15.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $1,800,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

VIAC opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.