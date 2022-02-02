Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4,421.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 84,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.61 and its 200-day moving average is $196.14. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 101.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

