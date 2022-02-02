Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Edison International stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.