Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $180.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

