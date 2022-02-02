Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3,261.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.74.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,155 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA opened at $164.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.62. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $130.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

