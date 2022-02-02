Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 486.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Seagen by 438.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 81.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGEN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $551,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 390,507 shares of company stock worth $61,543,070 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.68.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

