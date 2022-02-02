Arizona State Retirement System Sells 282 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,139,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,787. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.02. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

