ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 90.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,840 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 449.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.43.

