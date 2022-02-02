Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 416,210 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. Analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Arko by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

