Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 416,210 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $7.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Arko by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.