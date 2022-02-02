Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.80 ($8.76) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.92% from the stock’s current price.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.44) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.19) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €8.40 ($9.44) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.54) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.02 ($7.89).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €5.50 ($6.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.43 and its 200-day moving average is €6.00. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €5.14 ($5.78) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($8.04).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

