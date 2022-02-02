Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.64 and last traded at $129.56. Approximately 23,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 489,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.31.

ARW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.01.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

