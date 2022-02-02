Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 116,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.52 and a 12 month high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.