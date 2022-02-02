Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 116,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.52 and a 12 month high of $120.83.
In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
RHI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
