Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $14.22 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93,071 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSIT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $311,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,445 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

