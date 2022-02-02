Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,879 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SFL were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SFL by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 128,004 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SFL by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.89. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.72 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

