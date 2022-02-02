Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,574,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after acquiring an additional 402,362 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 370,300 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $8,639,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 306,155 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

