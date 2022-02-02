Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,018 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.04. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $107.18.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $491,791.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,629 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,304. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

