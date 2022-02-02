Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 45,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.28. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

