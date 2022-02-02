Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,400 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 559,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.6 days.

ARESF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.