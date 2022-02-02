Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Issues Earnings Results

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

