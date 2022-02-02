Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post $2.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $9.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $16.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ABG traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.25. The stock had a trading volume of 659,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,567. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.