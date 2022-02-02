Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $349.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.41 and its 200 day moving average is $319.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $210.81 and a 52 week high of $349.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

