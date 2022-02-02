ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASMIY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $8.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.55. 1,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.47 and a 200 day moving average of $407.34. ASM International has a 12 month low of $240.60 and a 12 month high of $497.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.47.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

