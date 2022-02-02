Assetmark Inc. Invests $142,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,290,000 after purchasing an additional 542,972 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,473,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,854,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average is $90.46. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

