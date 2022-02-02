Assetmark Inc. Makes New $84,000 Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $2,005,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.