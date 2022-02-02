Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 31.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 42.1% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of INCY opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

