Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of MNST opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average of $91.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

