Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.