Assetmark Inc. Takes $155,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 338,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 338,945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Shopify by 9,627.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,353,000 after buying an additional 130,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 543,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,508,000 after buying an additional 117,927 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,513.96.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $984.20 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $780.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,268.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,414.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

