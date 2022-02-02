AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,754.17 ($131.14).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($141.17) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($154.61) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($127.72) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($122.34) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.44) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 73 ($0.98) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8,582 ($115.38). 1,958,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,608. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,492.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,582.47. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($90.56) and a one year high of GBX 9,523 ($128.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.