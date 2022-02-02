ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Head-To-Head Survey

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

ATIF has a beta of -1.15, indicating that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ATIF and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group -4.51% 7.31% 1.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATIF and Montrose Environmental Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $940,000.00 39.51 -$9.44 million N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 4.16 -$57.95 million ($1.53) -30.29

ATIF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of ATIF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ATIF and Montrose Environmental Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.29%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than ATIF.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats ATIF on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

