Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.6% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $164,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

