Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $96.58, but opened at $101.00. Atkore shares last traded at $104.84, with a volume of 3,978 shares changing hands.

The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Atkore by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.42.

Atkore Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

