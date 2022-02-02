Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 71,368 shares.The stock last traded at $63.10 and had previously closed at $64.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATLC. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $203.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.32 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,594 in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

