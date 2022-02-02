Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Short Interest Update

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 602,643 shares during the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II alerts:

ACII traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,652. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.