Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.71.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.79.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

