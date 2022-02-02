Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVAH. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of AVAH opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

