Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 351,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXLA. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.61.

In related news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

