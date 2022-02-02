Bamco Inc. NY Buys 1,600 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 140.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $248.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -551.29 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.13.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.70.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

