Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,100 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 444,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.05 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 73,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth $50,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

