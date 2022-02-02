Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,136,824 shares.The stock last traded at $6.30 and had previously closed at $6.37.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

