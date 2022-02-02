Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Announces Earnings Results

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%.

Shares of BCH stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,857. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.29. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

